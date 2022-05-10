Eurovision 2022, chi è la band Reddi per la Danimarca: età, canzone, testo, traduzione e video di The Show

Finalmente è arrivato il tanto atteso Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Ci aspettano tre serate tutte all’insegna della musica: due semifinali e la finale. Chissà chi sarà il vincitore quest’anno. Quaranta i paesi in gara, fra questi anche la band Reddi con il brano The show. Conosciamoli meglio!

Chi sono i componenti della band Reddi

La band è tutta al femminile:

Mathilde “Siggy” Savery, voce e chitarrista

Agnes Roslund, seconda chitarrista

Ida Bergkvist, al basso

Ihan Haydar, alla batteria

Le quattro ragazze si sono avvicinate molto presto al mondo della musica. Insieme condividono la loro passione più grande e infatti sui social non fanno altro che postare foto dei loro inizi per non dimenticarsi mai di tutta la strada fatta. Il loro look è stravagante. Capelli colorati, abiti eccentrici, vintage, un po’ rock e fanatiche della band The Cure degli anni ’80.

Come sono arrivate all’Eurovision

Grazie alla vittoria con la canzone The Show, del concorso Dansk Melodi Grand Prix, la band è tra i concorrenti all’Eurovision 2022. Il loro produttore, Chief1, è stata la prima persona a stimolarle e a credere nelle loro potenzialità. Per questo motivo il ragazzo è considerato parte integrante del gruppo a cui devono molto.

Testo della canzone The show

All the things you said

When I was just a kid

Telling me that I, I needed to fit in

But year after year, I never understood

How you could’ve dropped me

When I needed you the most? (the most)

If this is what I want

That’s how it’s gonna be

I am not afraid of what’s in front of me

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

You can try me

All the things that I

I wanted to forget

The worst thing you said

Kept playing in my head

You never followed and now you’re blocked

And now and forever

I’ll show you what I’ve become

If this is what I want

That’s how it’s gonna be

I am not afraid of what’s in front of me

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

One, two, three four

You, you, you

You can try me

Traduzione della canzone The show

tutte le cose che hai detto

quando ero un bambino

dicendo che io, dovevo adattarmi

ma anno dopo anno, non ho mai capito

come avresti potuto lasciarmi

quando avevo bisogno più di te in assoluto? (di più)

se questo è quello che voglio

che è come dovrebbe essere

non ho paura di quello che sta di fronte a me

tu puoi provarmi

non puoi fermarmi

e io non lascerò mai andare

e io terrò su lo show

non sono dispiaciuto

questo è tutto quello che sono

e io non lascerò mai andare

io continuerò a portare avanti il mio show

così tu, tu, tu

tu puoi provarmi

tutte le cose che io

voglio dimenticare

la parte peggiore che hai detto

continua a giocare nella mia testa

tu non hai mai seguito e adesso sei bloccato

e adesso e per sempre

ti mostrerò quello che sono dimenticato

se questo è quello che voglio

non ho paura di quello che è di fronte a me

tu puoi provarmi

non puoi fermarmi

e non lascerò mai andare

io rimarrò e porterò avanti lo show

non sono dispiaciuto

questo sono io

e io non proverò a lasciare andare

io porterò avanti lo show

tu puoi provarmi

non puoi fermarmi

e io non lascerò mai andare

io porterò avanti lo show

e non lo lascerò mai andare

io porterò avanti lo show

così tu tu tu

uno, due, tre, quattro

tu tu tu tu

tu puoi provarmi

Video della canzone

Instagram

Il loro profilo Instagram