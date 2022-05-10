Programmi TV e Spettacolo
Eurovision 2022, chi è la band Reddi per la Danimarca: età, canzone, testo, traduzione e video di The Show
Finalmente è arrivato il tanto atteso Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Ci aspettano tre serate tutte all’insegna della musica: due semifinali e la finale. Chissà chi sarà il vincitore quest’anno. Quaranta i paesi in gara, fra questi anche la band Reddi con il brano The show. Conosciamoli meglio!
Chi sono i componenti della band Reddi
La band è tutta al femminile:
- Mathilde “Siggy” Savery, voce e chitarrista
- Agnes Roslund, seconda chitarrista
- Ida Bergkvist, al basso
- Ihan Haydar, alla batteria
Le quattro ragazze si sono avvicinate molto presto al mondo della musica. Insieme condividono la loro passione più grande e infatti sui social non fanno altro che postare foto dei loro inizi per non dimenticarsi mai di tutta la strada fatta. Il loro look è stravagante. Capelli colorati, abiti eccentrici, vintage, un po’ rock e fanatiche della band The Cure degli anni ’80.
Come sono arrivate all’Eurovision
Grazie alla vittoria con la canzone The Show, del concorso Dansk Melodi Grand Prix, la band è tra i concorrenti all’Eurovision 2022. Il loro produttore, Chief1, è stata la prima persona a stimolarle e a credere nelle loro potenzialità. Per questo motivo il ragazzo è considerato parte integrante del gruppo a cui devono molto.
Testo della canzone The show
All the things you said
When I was just a kid
Telling me that I, I needed to fit in
But year after year, I never understood
How you could’ve dropped me
When I needed you the most? (the most)
If this is what I want
That’s how it’s gonna be
I am not afraid of what’s in front of me
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
You can try me
All the things that I
I wanted to forget
The worst thing you said
Kept playing in my head
You never followed and now you’re blocked
And now and forever
I’ll show you what I’ve become
If this is what I want
That’s how it’s gonna be
I am not afraid of what’s in front of me
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
One, two, three four
You, you, you
You can try me
Traduzione della canzone The show
tutte le cose che hai detto
quando ero un bambino
dicendo che io, dovevo adattarmi
ma anno dopo anno, non ho mai capito
come avresti potuto lasciarmi
quando avevo bisogno più di te in assoluto? (di più)
se questo è quello che voglio
che è come dovrebbe essere
non ho paura di quello che sta di fronte a me
tu puoi provarmi
non puoi fermarmi
e io non lascerò mai andare
e io terrò su lo show
non sono dispiaciuto
questo è tutto quello che sono
e io non lascerò mai andare
io continuerò a portare avanti il mio show
così tu, tu, tu
tu puoi provarmi
tutte le cose che io
voglio dimenticare
la parte peggiore che hai detto
continua a giocare nella mia testa
tu non hai mai seguito e adesso sei bloccato
e adesso e per sempre
ti mostrerò quello che sono dimenticato
se questo è quello che voglio
non ho paura di quello che è di fronte a me
tu puoi provarmi
non puoi fermarmi
e non lascerò mai andare
io rimarrò e porterò avanti lo show
non sono dispiaciuto
questo sono io
e io non proverò a lasciare andare
io porterò avanti lo show
tu puoi provarmi
non puoi fermarmi
e io non lascerò mai andare
io porterò avanti lo show
e non lo lascerò mai andare
io porterò avanti lo show
così tu tu tu
uno, due, tre, quattro
tu tu tu tu
tu puoi provarmi
Video della canzone