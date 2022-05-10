Connettiti con noi

Eurovision 2022, chi è la band Reddi per la Danimarca: età, canzone, testo, traduzione e video di The Show

Pubblicato

2 minuti fa

il

Reddi band per la Danimarca Eurovision 2022

Finalmente è arrivato il tanto atteso Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Ci aspettano tre serate tutte all’insegna della musica: due semifinali e la finale. Chissà chi sarà il vincitore quest’anno. Quaranta i paesi in gara, fra questi anche la band Reddi con il brano The show. Conosciamoli meglio!

Chi sono i componenti della band Reddi

La band è tutta al femminile

  • Mathilde “Siggy” Savery, voce e chitarrista 
  • Agnes Roslund, seconda chitarrista
  • Ida Bergkvist, al basso 
  • Ihan Haydar, alla batteria

Le quattro ragazze si sono avvicinate molto presto al mondo della musica. Insieme condividono la loro passione più grande e infatti sui social non fanno altro che postare foto dei loro inizi per non dimenticarsi mai di tutta la strada fatta. Il loro look è stravagante. Capelli colorati, abiti eccentrici, vintage, un po’ rock e fanatiche della band The Cure degli anni ’80. 

Come sono arrivate all’Eurovision 

Grazie alla vittoria con la canzone The Show,  del concorso Dansk Melodi Grand Prix, la band è tra i concorrenti all’Eurovision 2022. Il loro produttore, Chief1, è stata la prima persona a stimolarle e a credere nelle loro potenzialità. Per questo motivo il ragazzo è considerato parte integrante del gruppo a cui devono molto. 

Testo della canzone The show

All the things you said
When I was just a kid
Telling me that I, I needed to fit in
But year after year, I never understood
How you could’ve dropped me
When I needed you the most? (the most)
If this is what I want
That’s how it’s gonna be
I am not afraid of what’s in front of me
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
You can try me
All the things that I
I wanted to forget
The worst thing you said
Kept playing in my head
You never followed and now you’re blocked
And now and forever
I’ll show you what I’ve become
If this is what I want
That’s how it’s gonna be
I am not afraid of what’s in front of me
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
One, two, three four
You, you, you
You can try me

Traduzione della canzone The show

tutte le cose che hai detto

quando ero un bambino

dicendo che io, dovevo adattarmi

ma anno dopo anno, non ho mai capito

come avresti potuto lasciarmi

quando avevo bisogno più di te in assoluto? (di più)

se questo è quello che voglio

che è come dovrebbe essere

non ho paura di quello che sta di fronte a me

tu puoi provarmi

non puoi fermarmi

e io non lascerò mai andare

e io terrò su lo show

non sono dispiaciuto

questo è tutto quello che sono

e io non lascerò mai andare

io continuerò a portare avanti il mio show

così tu, tu, tu

tu puoi provarmi

tutte le cose che io

voglio dimenticare

la parte peggiore che hai detto

continua a giocare nella mia testa

tu non hai mai seguito e adesso sei bloccato

e adesso e per sempre

ti mostrerò quello che sono dimenticato

se questo è quello che voglio

non ho paura di quello che è di fronte a me

tu puoi provarmi

non puoi fermarmi

e non lascerò mai andare

io rimarrò e porterò avanti lo show

non sono dispiaciuto

questo sono io

e io non proverò a lasciare andare

io porterò avanti lo show

tu puoi provarmi

non puoi fermarmi

e io non lascerò mai andare

io porterò avanti lo show

e non lo lascerò mai andare

io porterò avanti lo show

così tu tu tu

uno, due, tre, quattro

tu tu tu tu

tu puoi provarmi

Video della canzone

Instagram 

 Il loro profilo Instagram 

 

