Eurovision 2022, chi è Sam Ryder: vero nome, età, carriera, vita privata e Instagram del cantante per il Regno Unito

E’ presente anche il Regno Unito all’Eurovision Song Contest di Torino con il rappresentante e cantante Sam Ryder. Il Paese partecipa così alla competizione volta ad eleggere il miglior cantante (o band) europeo del 2022 dopo il trionfo dello scorso anno dell’Italia con i Maneskin. Quale sarà dunque la Nazione vincitrice? In lizza c’è, come detto, anche il Regno Unito: scopriamo allora più da vicino il suo rappresentante.

Il suo vero nome è Sam Robinson. E’ nato il 25 giugno del 1989 a Maldon in Inghilterra. Oggi pertanto ha 32 anni. I suoi esordi “ufficiali” nella musica sono dovuti alla piattaforma TikTok (nel 2020 durante il lockdown i primi video caricati) dove le sue cover hanno letteralmente spopolato.

Ed è così che la sua popolarità è letteralmente esplosa. Basti pensare che, ad oggi, Sam Ryder l’artista musicale britannico più seguito sulla piattaforma. Tra i suoi pezzi più riusciti ad esempio l’eterna I want to break free dei Queen. In poco tempo ha attirato l’attenzione di super fan dello star system quali Alicia Keys e Justin Bieber. Dopodiché l’ascesa è stata repentina: ha collaborato con la Parlophone Records e pubblicato il suo EP di lancio chiamato The Sun’S Gonna Rise. E su di lui hanno puntato molte radio del Paese rilanciando ovunque i suoi brani. Fino al maggio 2022 con l’esordio sul palco dell’Eurovision.

Al contest di Torino ha portato la canzone Space Man. Questo il testo:

«If I was an astronaut, I’d be floating in mid-air

And a broken heart would just belong to someone else down there

I would be the centre of my lonely universe

But I’m only human, and I’m crashing down to earth

If I was an astronaut, I’d have a bird’s eye view

I’d circle ‘round the world and keep on coming back to you

In my floating castle, I’d rub shoulders with the stars

But I’m only human, and I’m drifting in the dark

I’m up in space, man

Up in space, man

I’ve searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There’s nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home

If I was an astronaut, I’d speak to satellites

My navigation systems would search for other life

But I’d be up here thinking ‘bout what I left behind

‘Cause I’m only human with the real world on my mind

I’m up in space, man

Up in space, man

I’ve searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There’s nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home

Gravity keeps pulling me down

As long as you’re on the ground, I’ll stick around

Stick around

I’ll stick around

I’m up in space, man

Up in space, man

I’ve searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There’s nothing but space, man, no

Oh, I’m in the wrong place, man

Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man

Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man

I’ve searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

Nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home»