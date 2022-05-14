Programmi TV e Spettacolo
Eurovision 2022, chi è Sam Ryder: vero nome, età, carriera, vita privata e Instagram del cantante per il Regno Unito
E’ presente anche il Regno Unito all’Eurovision Song Contest di Torino con il rappresentante e cantante Sam Ryder. Il Paese partecipa così alla competizione volta ad eleggere il miglior cantante (o band) europeo del 2022 dopo il trionfo dello scorso anno dell’Italia con i Maneskin. Quale sarà dunque la Nazione vincitrice? In lizza c’è, come detto, anche il Regno Unito: scopriamo allora più da vicino il suo rappresentante.
La biografia di Sam Ryder del Regno Unito
Il suo vero nome è Sam Robinson. E’ nato il 25 giugno del 1989 a Maldon in Inghilterra. Oggi pertanto ha 32 anni. I suoi esordi “ufficiali” nella musica sono dovuti alla piattaforma TikTok (nel 2020 durante il lockdown i primi video caricati) dove le sue cover hanno letteralmente spopolato.
Com’è arrivato all’Eurovision 2022
Ed è così che la sua popolarità è letteralmente esplosa. Basti pensare che, ad oggi, Sam Ryder l’artista musicale britannico più seguito sulla piattaforma. Tra i suoi pezzi più riusciti ad esempio l’eterna I want to break free dei Queen. In poco tempo ha attirato l’attenzione di super fan dello star system quali Alicia Keys e Justin Bieber. Dopodiché l’ascesa è stata repentina: ha collaborato con la Parlophone Records e pubblicato il suo EP di lancio chiamato The Sun’S Gonna Rise. E su di lui hanno puntato molte radio del Paese rilanciando ovunque i suoi brani. Fino al maggio 2022 con l’esordio sul palco dell’Eurovision.
Testo della canzone Space Man
Al contest di Torino ha portato la canzone Space Man. Questo il testo:
«If I was an astronaut, I’d be floating in mid-air
And a broken heart would just belong to someone else down there
I would be the centre of my lonely universe
But I’m only human, and I’m crashing down to earthIf I was an astronaut, I’d have a bird’s eye view
I’d circle ‘round the world and keep on coming back to you
In my floating castle, I’d rub shoulders with the stars
But I’m only human, and I’m drifting in the darkI’m up in space, man
Up in space, man
I’ve searched around the universe
Been down some black holes
There’s nothing but space, man
And I wanna go homeIf I was an astronaut, I’d speak to satellites
My navigation systems would search for other life
But I’d be up here thinking ‘bout what I left behind
‘Cause I’m only human with the real world on my mindI’m up in space, man
Up in space, man
I’ve searched around the universe
Been down some black holes
There’s nothing but space, man
And I wanna go homeGravity keeps pulling me down
As long as you’re on the ground, I’ll stick around
Stick around
I’ll stick aroundI’m up in space, man
Up in space, man
I’ve searched around the universe
Been down some black holes
There’s nothing but space, man, no
Oh, I’m in the wrong place, man
Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man
Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, manI’ve searched around the universe
Been down some black holes
Nothing but space, man
And I wanna go home»
Video
Non avete ancora visto il video ufficiale della canzone di Sam Ryder? Niente panico, eccolo qui di seguito riportato.
Traduzione
Ma qual è il significato della canzone Space Man? Ecco la traduzione in Italiano:
«Se fossi un astronauta, galleggerei a mezz’aria
If I was an astronaut, I’d be floating in mid-airE un cuore spezzato apparterrebbe a qualcun altro laggiù
And a broken heart would just belong to someone else down there
Sarei il centro del mio universo solitario
I would be the centre of my lonely universe
Ma sono solo umano, e sto precipitando sulla terra
But I’m only human, and I’m crashing down to earthSe fossi un astronauta, avrei una vista a volo d’uccello
If I was an astronaut, I’d have a bird’s eye viewFarei il giro del mondo e continuerei a tornare da te
I’d circle ‘round the world and keep on coming back to you
Nel mio castello galleggiante, andrei a contatto con le stelle
In my floating castle, I’d rub shoulders with the stars
Ma io sono solo umano, e sto andando alla deriva nel buio
But I’m only human, and I’m drifting in the darkSono nello spazio, amico
I’m up in space, manSu nello spazio, amico
Up in space, man
Ho cercato in giro per l’universo
I’ve searched around the universe
Sono stato in alcuni buchi neri
Been down some black holes
Non c’è altro che spazio, amico
There’s nothing but space, man
E voglio andare a casa
And I wanna go homeSe fossi un astronauta, parlerei ai satelliti
If I was an astronaut, I’d speak to satellitesI miei sistemi di navigazione cercherebbero un’altra vita
My navigation systems would search for other life
Ma sarei quassù a pensare a quello che ho lasciato
But I’d be up here thinking ‘bout what I left behind
Perché sono solo umano con il mondo reale nella mia mente
‘Cause I’m only human with the real world on my mindSono nello spazio, amico
I’m up in space, manSu nello spazio, amico
Up in space, man
Ho cercato in giro per l’universo
I’ve searched around the universe
Sono stato in alcuni buchi neri
Been down some black holes
Non c’è altro che spazio, amico
There’s nothing but space, man
E voglio andare a casa
And I wanna go homeLa gravità continua a tirarmi giù
Gravity keeps pulling me downFinché sei a terra, io rimarrò nei paraggi
As long as you’re on the ground, I’ll stick around
Restare in zona
Stick around
rimarrò nei paraggi
I’ll stick aroundSono nello spazio, amico
I’m up in space, manSu nello spazio, amico
Up in space, man
Ho cercato in giro per l’universo
I’ve searched around the universe
Sono stato in alcuni buchi neri
Been down some black holes
Non c’è altro che spazio, amico, no
There’s nothing but space, man, no
Oh, sono nel posto sbagliato, amico
Oh, I’m in the wrong place, man
Nient’altro che, nient’altro che, nient’altro che spazio, amico
Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man
Nient’altro che, nient’altro che, nient’altro che spazio, amico
Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, manHo cercato in giro per l’universo
I’ve searched around the universeSono stato in alcuni buchi neri
Been down some black holes
Nient’altro che spazio, amico
Nothing but space, man
E voglio andare a casa
And I wanna go homeFonte: MusixmatchCompositori: Amy Victoria Wadge / Max Wolfgang / Sam Robert RobinsonTesto di SPACE MAN © Universal Music Publishing Ltd.»
Vita privata
Sulla vita privata del cantante purtroppo non si hanno ulteriori informazioni. Di certo sappiamo che è una superstar, come visto, di TikTok dove conta oltre 12 milioni di follower e 100 milioni di Mi piace.
Instagram Sam Ryder
Ma i social sono la sua casa a 360°. Il cantante che rappresenta il Regno Unito ha infatti un profilo ufficiale anche su Instagram che potete vedere qui.