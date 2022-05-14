News
Eurovision 2022 chi è il cantante Malik Harris per la Germania: età, canzone, Instagram, testo, traduzione e video del brano Rockstars
Dopo le due semifinali, che hanno appassionato migliaia e migliaia di telespettatori, il conto alla rovescia si può attivare perché mancano, ormai, pochissime ore alla finale dell’Eurovision, la kermesse musicale che quest’anno si sta svolgendo a Torino. Tra i finalisti anche il cantante Malik Harris per la Germania!
Malik Harris: biografia e vita privata
Malik è nato il 27 Agosto del 1997, sotto il segno zodiacale del Leone, a Landsberg, in Baviera. Nato e cresciuto da una famiglia di musicisti, anche lui si appassiona presto al mondo dell’arte. Il nonno da parte del padre è stato un cantante d’opera molto conosciuto, la nonna una pianista professionista.
Carriera
Ha pubblicato un EP firmando con la casa discografica Universal Music Germany, molto importante. E’ riuscito ad arrivare all’Eurovision 2022 grazie alla vittoria del contest nazionale Germany 12 Points dove il brano Rockstars è stato amato da tutti.
Testo canzone Rockstars
Look where we are
We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ’em
I tried getting rid of the pain
I tried to make it go away, but it probably won’t change
Always thinking ’bout my own worries
Remember back when we had no worries?
Now life just ain’t hitting the same
I sit and miss and reminisce about innocent old days
When I was afraid of nobody
Now I’m afraid of being a nobody
Don’t wanna leave my bed
I’ll just stay and never get it together
‘Cause the voices in my head
They keep saying it’ll never get better
Look where we are
We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ’em
Sometimes I got this kinda sting that’s right inside my chest
Its only purpose is convincing me that I’m a mess
And even though it’s always been an uninvited guest
It finds a way in nonetheless
Wish I could change my address
And you know
Just be somebody else for a couple of days
Although I’m pretty sure we all feel the same kinda way
‘Cause if you think about it
Aren’t we all set in a place
Where we look back at better days
And wish they weren’t so far away?
I wish that I could just go back and be the way I was
I wish I’d still not give a damn ’bout how I come across
I wish the way I saw myself had never gotten lost
In all the worries, all the thoughts, overthinking all the parts
So exhausted, always caught up inside my doubts and flaws
And I’ma count them all
Somebody catch me, I’m ’bout to fall
Yeah, I’m ’bout to fall
Can we press pause?
Or do a restart
And be who we are?
We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ’em
Didn’t we?
(We used to be the rockstars)
Didn’t we?
(We used to be the rockstars)
(We used to be the rockstars)
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ’em
Traduzione Rockstars
Guarda dove siamo
Eravamo le rockstars
Chi non ha mai pensato a nessun danno
Fino a questa cosa che chiamiamo la vita si fermò screamin ‘
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare
Ricordando diventa così difficile
Quando il tempo si muove così velocemente
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che siamo dentro
I bei vecchi tempi prima di lasciarli tutti
Ho provato a sbarazzarmi del dolore
Ho provato a farlo andare via
Ma probabilmente non cambierà
Sempre pensando alle mie preoccupazioni
Ricorda quando non avevamo preoccupazioni
Ora la vita non è la stessa cosa
Mi siedo qui mancante
Ricordando gli innocenti vecchi tempi
Quando non avevo paura di nessuno
Ora ho paura di essere nessuno
Non voglio lasciare il mio letto
Starò solo, mai insieme
Perché le voci nella mia testa
Continuano a dire che non migliorerà mai
Guarda dove siamo
Eravamo le rockstars
Chi non ha mai pensato a non fare del male
Fino a che questa cosa che chiamiamo vita si fermò urlando
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare
Ricordare diventa così difficile
Quando il tempo si muove così velocemente
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che siamo dentro
I bei vecchi tempi prima di lasciarli tutti
A volte sento questo dolore giusto che è proprio dentro il mio petto
Mi sta convincendo che sono un casino
E anche se è sempre stato un ospite non invitato
Trova un modo per farsi strada, vorrei poter cambiare il mio indirizzo
E tu sai, sii solo qualcun altro per un paio di giorni
Anche se sono abbastanza sicuro che tutti sentiamo allo stesso modo
Perché se ci pensi
Non siamo seduti tutti in un posto dove guardiamo indietro i giorni migliori
E vorrei che non fossero così lontani
Vorrei poter tornare indietro ed essere nel modo in cui ero
Vorrei che non fossi ancora dannatamente come invece sono
Vorrei che il modo in cui mi vedo non fosse andato mai perso
E tutte le preoccupazioni, tutti i pensieri, tutte le cose
È così estenuante essere sempre intrappolato dentro i miei dubbi e difetti
E sono stati tutti contati
Qualcuno mi prende, tanto per cadere e ricadere
Sì, sto cadendo
Possiamo premere pausa
O riavviare ed essere chi siamo?
Eravamo le rockstars
Chi non ha mai pensato a non fare del male
Fino a che questa cosa che chiamiamo vita si fermò urlando
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare
Ricordare diventa così difficile
Quando il tempo si muove così velocemente
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere come siamo dentro
I bei vecchi tempi prima di lasciarli tutti
Eravamo le rockstars (non siamo noi?)
Eravamo le rockstars (non siamo noi?)
Eravamo le rockstars
Eravamo le rockstars
Video Rockstars
Ecco qui il video della canzone Rockstars in gara per la Germania.
Ecco qui il profilo Instagram di Malik Harris in gara per la Germania.