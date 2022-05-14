Eurovision 2022 chi è il cantante Malik Harris per la Germania: età, canzone, Instagram, testo, traduzione e video del brano Rockstars

Dopo le due semifinali, che hanno appassionato migliaia e migliaia di telespettatori, il conto alla rovescia si può attivare perché mancano, ormai, pochissime ore alla finale dell’Eurovision, la kermesse musicale che quest’anno si sta svolgendo a Torino. Tra i finalisti anche il cantante Malik Harris per la Germania!

Malik Harris: biografia e vita privata

Malik è nato il 27 Agosto del 1997, sotto il segno zodiacale del Leone, a Landsberg, in Baviera. Nato e cresciuto da una famiglia di musicisti, anche lui si appassiona presto al mondo dell’arte. Il nonno da parte del padre è stato un cantante d’opera molto conosciuto, la nonna una pianista professionista.

Carriera

Ha pubblicato un EP firmando con la casa discografica Universal Music Germany, molto importante. E’ riuscito ad arrivare all’Eurovision 2022 grazie alla vittoria del contest nazionale Germany 12 Points dove il brano Rockstars è stato amato da tutti.

Testo canzone Rockstars

Look where we are

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we’re in

The good old days before we all just leave ’em

I tried getting rid of the pain

I tried to make it go away, but it probably won’t change

Always thinking ’bout my own worries

Remember back when we had no worries?

Now life just ain’t hitting the same

I sit and miss and reminisce about innocent old days

When I was afraid of nobody

Now I’m afraid of being a nobody

Don’t wanna leave my bed

I’ll just stay and never get it together

‘Cause the voices in my head

They keep saying it’ll never get better

Look where we are

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we’re in

The good old days before we all just leave ’em

Sometimes I got this kinda sting that’s right inside my chest

Its only purpose is convincing me that I’m a mess

And even though it’s always been an uninvited guest

It finds a way in nonetheless

Wish I could change my address

And you know

Just be somebody else for a couple of days

Although I’m pretty sure we all feel the same kinda way

‘Cause if you think about it

Aren’t we all set in a place

Where we look back at better days

And wish they weren’t so far away?

I wish that I could just go back and be the way I was

I wish I’d still not give a damn ’bout how I come across

I wish the way I saw myself had never gotten lost

In all the worries, all the thoughts, overthinking all the parts

So exhausted, always caught up inside my doubts and flaws

And I’ma count them all

Somebody catch me, I’m ’bout to fall

Yeah, I’m ’bout to fall

Can we press pause?

Or do a restart

And be who we are?

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we’re in

The good old days before we all just leave ’em

Didn’t we?

(We used to be the rockstars)

Didn’t we?

(We used to be the rockstars)

(We used to be the rockstars)

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we’re in

The good old days before we all just leave ’em

Traduzione Rockstars

Guarda dove siamo

Eravamo le rockstars

Chi non ha mai pensato a nessun danno

Fino a questa cosa che chiamiamo la vita si fermò screamin ‘

Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare

Ricordando diventa così difficile

Quando il tempo si muove così velocemente

Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che siamo dentro

I bei vecchi tempi prima di lasciarli tutti

Ho provato a sbarazzarmi del dolore

Ho provato a farlo andare via

Ma probabilmente non cambierà

Sempre pensando alle mie preoccupazioni

Ricorda quando non avevamo preoccupazioni

Ora la vita non è la stessa cosa

Mi siedo qui mancante

Ricordando gli innocenti vecchi tempi

Quando non avevo paura di nessuno

Ora ho paura di essere nessuno

Non voglio lasciare il mio letto

Starò solo, mai insieme

Perché le voci nella mia testa

Continuano a dire che non migliorerà mai

Guarda dove siamo

Eravamo le rockstars

Chi non ha mai pensato a non fare del male

Fino a che questa cosa che chiamiamo vita si fermò urlando

Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare

Ricordare diventa così difficile

Quando il tempo si muove così velocemente

Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che siamo dentro

I bei vecchi tempi prima di lasciarli tutti

A volte sento questo dolore giusto che è proprio dentro il mio petto

Mi sta convincendo che sono un casino

E anche se è sempre stato un ospite non invitato

Trova un modo per farsi strada, vorrei poter cambiare il mio indirizzo

E tu sai, sii solo qualcun altro per un paio di giorni

Anche se sono abbastanza sicuro che tutti sentiamo allo stesso modo

Perché se ci pensi

Non siamo seduti tutti in un posto dove guardiamo indietro i giorni migliori

E vorrei che non fossero così lontani

Vorrei poter tornare indietro ed essere nel modo in cui ero

Vorrei che non fossi ancora dannatamente come invece sono

Vorrei che il modo in cui mi vedo non fosse andato mai perso

E tutte le preoccupazioni, tutti i pensieri, tutte le cose

È così estenuante essere sempre intrappolato dentro i miei dubbi e difetti

E sono stati tutti contati

Qualcuno mi prende, tanto per cadere e ricadere

Sì, sto cadendo

Possiamo premere pausa

O riavviare ed essere chi siamo?

Eravamo le rockstars

Chi non ha mai pensato a non fare del male

Fino a che questa cosa che chiamiamo vita si fermò urlando

Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare

Ricordare diventa così difficile

Quando il tempo si muove così velocemente

Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere come siamo dentro

I bei vecchi tempi prima di lasciarli tutti

Eravamo le rockstars (non siamo noi?)

Eravamo le rockstars (non siamo noi?)

Eravamo le rockstars

Eravamo le rockstars

Video Rockstars

Ecco qui il video della canzone Rockstars in gara per la Germania.

Instagram

Ecco qui il profilo Instagram di Malik Harris in gara per la Germania.