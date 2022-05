Eurovision 2022, chi è Nadir Rustamli per l’Azerbaijan: età, carriera, canzone, testo, traduzione e video di Fade To Black

StayThe story barely startedCan’t you stay?Do you really want no part of this?Oh, so sweet reverie

You back off slowly through the door

You always go and blame the weather, the weather

It hurts so fast

When love goes bad

Until at last

We fade to black

And I’m numb, numb

Numb, numb

Wait

I need some time to fix this

Can’t you wait?

We can’t afford to miss this

You back off slowly through the door

You always go and blame the weather, the weather

It hurts so fast

When love goes bad

Until at last

We fade to black

And I’m numb, numb

Numb, numb

We’re living in a memory

The present is the price I pay

Fade to black

We fade to black

We’re living in a memory

The present is the price I pay

(Fade to black)

(We fade to black)

(We’re living in a memory)

(The present is the price I pay)