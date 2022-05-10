Connettiti con noi

Programmi TV e Spettacolo

Eurovision 2022, chi è la cantante Mia Dimšič per la Croazia: età, canzone, testo, traduzione e video di Guilty pleasure

Pubblicato

22 minuti fa

il

Mia Dimsic Eurovision 2022 Croazia

Sta finalmente per arrivare l’atteso Eurovision Song Contest 2022! L’evento musicale si comporrà di tre serate: due semifinali e la finale, tutte all’insegna della musica  e del divertimento! Quaranta i paesi in gara, fra questi anche la cantante Mia Dimšič per la Croazia, conosciamola meglio!

Leggi anche: Eurovision 2022, chi sono i Citi Zeni della Lettonia: età, Instagram, testo, traduzione e video di Eat your salad

Chi è Mia Dimšič, la sua carriera

Mia ha 29 anni, è nata a Osijek, il 7 Novembre del 1992 sotto il segno dello Scorpione. Agli Eurovision, per la prima volta canterà in inglese davanti a un enorme pubblico. La sua carriera è iniziata insieme a una rock band. Accompagnandoli per tutti gli USA, la cantante ha iniziato a fare qualche esperienza che l’hanno inserita a poco a poco sempre più dentro il sistema musicale. Dopo la tournée con la band, ha iniziato a fare musica per se stessa. 

In breve tempo è riuscita a conquistare tutta la Croazia raggiungendo ottime posizioni nelle classifiche musicali grazie ai  suoi due album di successo. Nonostante la giovane età ha portato a casa diversi premi e obiettivi di cui ne va veramente fiera perché da tutta la vita aspettava questo momento. Le sue parole chiavi sono tre: emozione, gioia e paradisiaco. Tre parole che usa per organizzare interamente i suoi show. 

Testo della canzone Guilty pleasure

Dreamt of you last night
Woke up, you weren’t there
Five nights in a row of dreams I’ve never shared
You come without a warning, early in the morning
Timing’s never been our thing
Leaving me with guilt
The only souvenir you bringI’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure

 

Guess the joke’s no longer funny
I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic hеad
You always come and say

Would you run away?
One lovе is enough, that’s all you ever get
Least that’s what they tell you
Still, I can’t forget
Eyes like burning ashes, ’til the sunlight flashes
Chemical, but I’ve been taught
Captivated by the thunderstorm in which I’m caught

I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure

He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
I’m with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke’s no longer funny
I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic head
You always come and say

In this real life, I have to say (Would you run away?)

I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
I’m with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke’s no longer funny
I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic head
You always come and say, say, say

Traduzione canzone Guilty pleasure

Ho sognato con te stanotte
Mi sono svegliata, non c’eri
Cinque notti di fila
Di sogni che non condividerei mai
Vieni senza un avviso
Presto la mattina
Il tempismo non è mai stato il nostro forte
Mi lasci con colpa
L’unico souvenir che porti
Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto
Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole
Sono con lui e questa è la vita vera, amore
Suppongo che la battuta non è più divertente
Sono con lui fino a che la morte non ci separi
Ma non funziona per il suo cuore affamato
Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa accelerata
Tu vieni sempre e dici:
Scapperesti via?
Un amore è sufficiente
È tutto quello che avrai
Almeno è quello che ti dicono
Anche così, non posso dimenticare
 
Gli occhi come ceneri ardenti
Fino a che il sole splende
Non riesco a ricordare cosa mi hanno insegnato
Affascinata dalla tempesta
Nella quale sono catturata
 
Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto
Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole
Sono con lui e questa è la vita vera, amore
Suppongo che la battuta non è più divertente
Sono con lui fino a che la morte non ci separi
Ma non funziona per il suo cuore affamato
Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa accelerata
Tu vieni sempre e dici:
(Scapperesti via?)
In questa vita vera, non c’è modo
In questa vita vera, devo restare (Scapperesti via?)
Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto
Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole
Sono con lui e questa è la vita vera, amore
Suppongo che la battuta non è più divertente
Sono con lui fino a che la morte non ci separi
Ma non funziona per il suo cuore affamato
Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa accelerata
Tu vieni sempre e dici, dici, dici

Video della canzone 

Ecco qui il video della canzone

Instagram 

Ecco il profilo Instagram  

Tutte le Ultime Notizie dalla provincia di Roma e dall'Italia aggiornate in tempo reale: Cronaca, Politica, Attualità, Sport ed Eventi.
Il Corriere della Città è una testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Velletri n. 19 del 24/09/2009
Contattaci: redazione@ilcorrieredellacitta.it | Preferenze Privacy