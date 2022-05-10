Programmi TV e Spettacolo
Eurovision 2022, chi è la cantante Mia Dimšič per la Croazia: età, canzone, testo, traduzione e video di Guilty pleasure
Sta finalmente per arrivare l’atteso Eurovision Song Contest 2022! L’evento musicale si comporrà di tre serate: due semifinali e la finale, tutte all’insegna della musica e del divertimento! Quaranta i paesi in gara, fra questi anche la cantante Mia Dimšič per la Croazia, conosciamola meglio!
Chi è Mia Dimšič, la sua carriera
Mia ha 29 anni, è nata a Osijek, il 7 Novembre del 1992 sotto il segno dello Scorpione. Agli Eurovision, per la prima volta canterà in inglese davanti a un enorme pubblico. La sua carriera è iniziata insieme a una rock band. Accompagnandoli per tutti gli USA, la cantante ha iniziato a fare qualche esperienza che l’hanno inserita a poco a poco sempre più dentro il sistema musicale. Dopo la tournée con la band, ha iniziato a fare musica per se stessa.
In breve tempo è riuscita a conquistare tutta la Croazia raggiungendo ottime posizioni nelle classifiche musicali grazie ai suoi due album di successo. Nonostante la giovane età ha portato a casa diversi premi e obiettivi di cui ne va veramente fiera perché da tutta la vita aspettava questo momento. Le sue parole chiavi sono tre: emozione, gioia e paradisiaco. Tre parole che usa per organizzare interamente i suoi show.
Testo della canzone Guilty pleasure
Dreamt of you last night
Woke up, you weren’t there
Five nights in a row of dreams I’ve never shared
You come without a warning, early in the morning
Timing’s never been our thing
Leaving me with guilt
The only souvenir you bringI’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
Guess the joke’s no longer funny
I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic hеad
You always come and say
Would you run away?
One lovе is enough, that’s all you ever get
Least that’s what they tell you
Still, I can’t forget
Eyes like burning ashes, ’til the sunlight flashes
Chemical, but I’ve been taught
Captivated by the thunderstorm in which I’m caught
I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
I’m with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke’s no longer funny
I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic head
You always come and say
In this real life, I have to say (Would you run away?)
I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
I’m with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke’s no longer funny
I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic head
You always come and say, say, say
Traduzione canzone Guilty pleasure
Video della canzone
