Eurovision 2022, chi è la cantante Mia Dimšič per la Croazia: età, canzone, testo, traduzione e video di Guilty pleasure

Sta finalmente per arrivare l’atteso Eurovision Song Contest 2022! L’evento musicale si comporrà di tre serate: due semifinali e la finale, tutte all’insegna della musica e del divertimento! Quaranta i paesi in gara, fra questi anche la cantante Mia Dimšič per la Croazia, conosciamola meglio!

Chi è Mia Dimšič, la sua carriera

Mia ha 29 anni, è nata a Osijek, il 7 Novembre del 1992 sotto il segno dello Scorpione. Agli Eurovision, per la prima volta canterà in inglese davanti a un enorme pubblico. La sua carriera è iniziata insieme a una rock band. Accompagnandoli per tutti gli USA, la cantante ha iniziato a fare qualche esperienza che l’hanno inserita a poco a poco sempre più dentro il sistema musicale. Dopo la tournée con la band, ha iniziato a fare musica per se stessa.

In breve tempo è riuscita a conquistare tutta la Croazia raggiungendo ottime posizioni nelle classifiche musicali grazie ai suoi due album di successo. Nonostante la giovane età ha portato a casa diversi premi e obiettivi di cui ne va veramente fiera perché da tutta la vita aspettava questo momento. Le sue parole chiavi sono tre: emozione, gioia e paradisiaco. Tre parole che usa per organizzare interamente i suoi show.

Testo della canzone Guilty pleasure

Dreamt of you last night

Woke up, you weren’t there

Five nights in a row of dreams I’ve never shared

You come without a warning, early in the morning

Timing’s never been our thing

Leaving me with guilt

The only souvenir you bringI’m with him and you’re a secret treasure

He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure

I’m with him and this is real life, honey

Guess the joke’s no longer funny

I’m with him until the death do us part

But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart

I’m with him, but in my frantic hеad

You always come and say

Would you run away?

One lovе is enough, that’s all you ever get

Least that’s what they tell you

Still, I can’t forget

Eyes like burning ashes, ’til the sunlight flashes

Chemical, but I’ve been taught

Captivated by the thunderstorm in which I’m caught

I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure

He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure

I’m with him and this is real life, honey

Guess the joke’s no longer funny

I’m with him until the death do us part

But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart

I’m with him, but in my frantic head

You always come and say

In this real life, I have to say (Would you run away?)

I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure

He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure

I’m with him and this is real life, honey

Guess the joke’s no longer funny

I’m with him until the death do us part

But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart

I’m with him, but in my frantic head

You always come and say, say, say

Traduzione canzone Guilty pleasure

Ho sognato con te stanotte Mi sono svegliata, non c’eri Cinque notti di fila Di sogni che non condividerei mai

Vieni senza un avviso

Presto la mattina Il tempismo non è mai stato il nostro forte Mi lasci con colpa L’unico souvenir che porti

Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto

Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole Sono con lui e questa è la vita vera, amore Suppongo che la battuta non è più divertente

Sono con lui fino a che la morte non ci separi

Ma non funziona per il suo cuore affamato Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa accelerata Tu vieni sempre e dici:

Scapperesti via?

Un amore è sufficiente

È tutto quello che avrai Almeno è quello che ti dicono Anche così, non posso dimenticare

Gli occhi come ceneri ardenti Fino a che il sole splende Non riesco a ricordare cosa mi hanno insegnato Affascinata dalla tempesta Nella quale sono catturata

Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole Sono con lui e questa è la vita vera, amore Suppongo che la battuta non è più divertente

Sono con lui fino a che la morte non ci separi

Ma non funziona per il suo cuore affamato Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa accelerata Tu vieni sempre e dici:

(Scapperesti via?)

In questa vita vera, non c’è modo In questa vita vera, devo restare (Scapperesti via?) Sono con lui e tu sei un tesoro segreto

Lui è devozione, tu sei un piacere colpevole Sono con lui e questa è la vita vera, amore Suppongo che la battuta non è più divertente

Sono con lui fino a che la morte non ci separi

Ma non funziona per il suo cuore affamato Sono con lui, ma nella mia testa accelerata Tu vieni sempre e dici, dici, dici Video della canzone Ecco qui il video della canzone

Instagram

Ecco il profilo Instagram